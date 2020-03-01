Gabrielle Union Glows In Colorful Top With Plunging Neckline

Actress Gabrielle Union recently shared a stunning double Instagram update that thrilled her 15.5 million Instagram followers. In the pictures, as she revealed in the caption, the ensemble she rocked was from one of her collaborations with the clothing brand New York & Company. Gabrielle has collaborated with the label several times, and often shows off the pieces she has helped design on her Instagram page.

Gabrielle didn’t include a geotag or reference to the location the picture was taken, but the bombshell perched in a wooden chair with wrought iron details on what appeared to be a patio area. A large sliding glass door was visible behind her, as was a planter packed with lush greenery. Gabrielle remained the focal point of the picture, however, in her bold ensemble.

The stunner rocked a blouse with a colorful print and a plunging neckline. The vibrant hues within the blouse’s pattern looked stunning against Gabrielle’s skin, and the neckline revealed just a hint of cleavage. She paired the top with some olive green cropped pants, and had her hair styled in long braids.

In the first snap, Gabrielle played with her braids with one hand while the other went to her forehead. She had a huge smile on her face and the sunlight captured her highlighter, illuminating her face and giving her a magical glow.

In the second snap, Gabrielle continued to smile for the camera, although she closed her eyes and seemed to be enjoying a moment to herself. She added a splash of color in her footwear, which was somewhat visible in the picture, with thin pink straps wrapped around her ankles.

Gabrielle paired her stunning shots with a motivational caption that shared some of her thoughts with her followers. The pictures were taken by photographer and filmmaker Ayanna McKnight, who Gabrielle made sure to tag in the caption as well.

The post racked up over 142,600 likes within just 22 hours, including a like from celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry. Gabrielle’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post received 1,166 comments in total.

“Sometimes your energy is just… unmatched!” one fan said.

Another fan was really feeling Gabrielle’s motivational words, and said “that caption is LIFE” followed by two heart emoji.

One follower couldn’t help but be captivated by Gabrielle’s stunning glow, and said “your skin steals the shot.”

“You are my idol,” another fan added.

