Bethany Lily April Shows Underboob In Neon Green Bikini On Instagram

Bethany Lily April has been showing off her eye-catching cleavage in many of her recent Instagram updates, including her newest bikini pics. There were two snaps in the series and they were both selfies taken in bed. The blond hottie showed off her underboob in a neon green bikini top and exuded flirty vibes.

In the first photo, Bethany gazed at the camera with a pouty expression on her face. Her bikini top was arguably too small as it didn’t cover her whole chest and her cleavage was on full display.

The stunner appeared to have her hair pulled back in a half-ponytail with her locks brushed behind her shoulders. Her makeup application added chic glam to her look, and included dark lashes, shimmery eyeshadow, and liner on her lower lids. She also wore a dusting of blush and bright pink lipstick. Plus, the sensation accessorized with gold earrings and a matching short charm necklace. The necklace had dual chains with sparkling white gems and an oval charm.

Bethany laid her head on while pillows and natural light flooded the room with her face and chest glowing in the light.

The second image was taken from further away, and the angle offered a different view of her chest. She moved her head slightly to the side and gave another pout. The model also had both of her hands raised in the air, presumably holding the camera or phone for the selfie.

These photos were a break from the professional photos she recently posted on Instagram.

The sensation’s many followers rushed to the comments section to share their positive reviews.

The beauty stopped by with a flirty comment about how didn’t think the top fit, eliciting comments from her admirers.

“@bethanylilyapril you looks gorgeous in it just perfect,” gushed an observer.

Others commented on her swimsuit and good looks.

“Green is really good on you,” observed a second social media user.

“You are very beautiful. Your eyes captivate me. Have a great day,” raved a fan, with many others also commenting on her blue eyes.

“What a great picture, Bethany!” exclaimed a fourth supporter.

In addition, she shared another photo set five days ago and rocked a black bandeau-style bikini top and mustard yellow bottoms. She posed with a cue stick with a pool table in the backdrop. The update looked like behind-the-scenes looks at Bethany’s photo shoot for Bang Energy Drink, and she shared the video a day later. She wore her hair down in a side part and gave a flirty pout.