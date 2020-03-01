WWE Rumors: Backstage Details On Plans For Kevin Owens At ‘WrestleMania 36’ Revealed, Could Involve ‘NXT’ Star

While the WrestleMania 36 card is still subject to change at the time of this writing, Kevin Owens‘ opponent has reportedly been decided already. Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, WrestleTalk has revealed that he’ll either be involved in a singles match or a tag team bout.

“One match will involve Seth Rollins. It could be a singles match with Kevin Owens, and as of ten days ago, that was the plan. It could be Rollins and Murphy defending the tag titles, with Owens and a partner.”

Owens has been feuding with Rollins and his faction for months now, so having them square off at WrestleMania is unsurprising. However, should be forced to team up with someone, it remains to be seen who the candidate will be. In recent months he has aligned himself with superstars such as Samoa Joe and Big Show, so they seem like the most natural choices for now.

Of course, Joe is currently sidelined with a concussion and is set to face a 30-day suspension for violating the company’s Wellness Policy. That could prohibit him from teaming with Owens at the biggest pay-per-view of the year, but he is free to compete again at the end of this month. It just remains to be seen if WWE will remove him from the current storyline as a means of disciplinary action.

Big Show, meanwhile, is a part-timer who rarely gets any in-ring time these days. While the superstar doesn’t intend on retiring while he’s still contracted to the company, his status could mean that WWE opts to go with a full-time roster member if the plan is for Rollins and Murphy to drop the Tag Team Championships at the event.

.@WWERollins vows to correct the past and make an example out of @FightOwensFight and "his friends" after their attack last week on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/fwMMzBk87e — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2020

The report also states that Keith Lee is also being considered. The current NXT North American Champion has stood out in recent months, and has even competed against main roster superstars already. It seems like only a matter of time before he makes his way to Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown.

WrestleMania 36 is still over one month away, so anything can change in that time. WWE has been known to drop feuds at the last minute and book matches on the fly, so nothing will be certain until the matches have been confirmed in advance. However, a superstar of Owens’ caliber is bound to have a notable match on the card, regardless of who his opponents are.