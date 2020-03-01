Belgian Model Savannah Prez Slays In Black Lace Corset Top & Tight Pants: ‘Classy AF’

Savannah Prez got all dolled up in a racy top for her most recent Instagram pic. The Belgian fitness model delighted her fans with the post on Sunday afternoon.

In the sexy snap, Savannah looked smoking hot as she donned a black lace corset top and a pair of matching black skintight pants. She added a tan overcoat on top of the outfit.

The ensemble flaunted Savannah’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, and long, lean legs. She posed in front of a white, stone wall and accessorized the look with some light-colored polish on her fingernails.

The brunette bombshell wore her long, dark hair parted down the center and styled in voluminous curls that engulfed her shoulders. She also donned a full face of makeup for the shot.

The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added heavy pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as some pink gloss on her plump pout.

In the caption of the photo, Savannah told her fans that she felt very classy in the outfit mostly due to the fact that she spends the majority of her time in workout gear as she hits the gym to hone her fit physique.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s more than 708,000 followers flocked to show their love and support for the post. The snap gained over 7,100 likes and more than 100 comments within the first two hours after it was uploaded to her feed.

“I really like you’re smile and the outfit. You’re amazing as always, so classy,” one of Savannah’s followers stated in the comments section.

“So Fabulously Gorgeous & Beautiful. A Blessed Sunday To You,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Where do u start. The smile, hair healthy as f*ck, the smile, skin radiant, the smile…… killer black top….. and she’s really clever & funny,” a third comment read.

“You’re always a class act, no matter what you’re wearing. Keeping it real,” a fourth social media user told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the brown-haired beauty is often seen showing off her flawless figure in skimpy sports bras, tight jeans, crop tops, and other racy outfits.

Earlier this week, Savannah Prez got the pulses of her followers racing when she showcased her booty in a pair of form-fitting lilac leggings as she smiled for the camera at the gym. To date, the pic has garnered more than 24,000 likes and over 220 comments.