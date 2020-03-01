Bang Energy Model Leanna Bartlett Exposes Her Booty In A White Thong, ‘Sweater Weather’

On Saturday, February 29, Ukrainian bombshell Leanna Bartlett impressed her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a tasteful — yet still sexy — photograph of herself rocking a comfortable-looking sweater and a skimpy white thong. The foxy model shared the image to her social media feed, where it fit perfectly with her many other sultry photographs.

Leanna didn’t say what brand designed her outfit, but it seemed to fit her like a glove. Her sweater fit her thin frame perfectly, the fringe material catching the sunlight outdoors. As for her panties, the tiny thong left little to the imagination. Her tanned perky booty was almost entirely exposed, much to the delight of her many admirers. She added a chic red hat to complete her overall ensemble. It sat perfectly atop her gorgeous golden mane. Her blond curls were left loose to cascade down her backside.

The model didn’t say where the image was taken, but she appeared to be standing in front of a large window, looking out across a forest or tropical landscape with many lush trees visible in the background.

She credited Dream State Photography for the snap. The camera was set up a few feet behind her, and Leanna looked over her shoulder with a flirtatious expression on her gorgeous facial features. During editing, it looked like the image was desaturated, as the colors appeared muted.

Aside from her clothing and accessories, Leanna also sported a full face of makeup, which she credited to Los Angeles-based hair and makeup artist Jennifer Conejo Zargarian. Her eyebrows were perfectly groomed, and her eyes were lined with black eyeliner. The stunner’s lashes were thickened with mascara, and Zargarian shaded in her plump lips with a dark pink shade of lipstick that made her teeth look extra white.

Leanna’s new snapshot proved to be very popular with her fans. In less than a day, it earned over 31,000 likes and more than 500 comments. Fans flocked to her comments section to praise her voluptuous figure.

“Dam honey you are heaven on earth!!!!” exclaimed one admirer.

“Soooooo hot.. big kiss to you,” wrote a second person.

“Wow so gorgeous and charming darling love you so much honey,” gushed a third fan, inserting a black heart emoji to their remark.

“You are looking bold and beautiful,” chimed in a fourth commenter.

