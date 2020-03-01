Instagram Bombshell Chloe Saxon Sizzles In A Skimpy White Crop Top & Sexy Skintight Jeans

Chloe Saxon rocked a skimpy crop top and some jeans for her most recent Instagram upload. The bombshell thrilled her fans with the NSFW post on Sunday.

In the sexy snap, Chloe looked gorgeous as she sported a strapless, off-the-shoulder white crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and button embellishments. She paired the top with some high-waisted jeans that were so tight they looked painted on.

The ensemble showcased Chloe’s massive cleavage, tiny waist, flat tummy, and curvy hips. She accessorized the look with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings.

The model wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and dramatic pink eye shadow. She completed the glam look with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, and a dark pink gloss on her full lips.

In the background of the photo, a tall building and some green foliage can be seen. In the caption, the model revealed that her outfit was made by the brand FashionNova.

Meanwhile, many of the brunette beauty’s over 635,000 followers went wild for the photo. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 12,000 times and left over 180 comments in the span of just six hours after it went live to the platform.

“You are GORGEOUS. I hope you have the best Sunday,” one of Chloe’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Hey beautiful you looking very good today as always,” another adoring fan stated.

“Wow you are so sexy babe your boyfriend is a lucky man,” a third social media user told the model.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are. You surprise me with your posts each and every time. I love them all so much. You are a true goddess walking on earth. Love you,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe is known for showing off her enviable curves on social media. The model often poses in scanty bathing suits, revealing lingerie, tight pants, plunging tops, and more.

Earlier this week, Chloe Saxon dropped the jaws of her Instagram followers when she sported a hot pink dress that left little to the imagination. To date, that post has racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 240 comments.