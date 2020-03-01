‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Flaunts Cleavage In Nude Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a quadruple Instagram update that showcased her curves in a nude swimsuit.

The pictures were part of a photoshoot that Kara did with photographer Rebecca Spencer, who she made sure to tag in the picture. Kara didn’t reveal the specific location she was in, but she appeared to be in luxurious tropical surroundings. The stunner stood in front of a long pool in the first snap, with a cabana visible behind her and palm trees in the distance.

Kara showed off her ample assets in a nude swimsuit with a plunging neckline that revealed a scandalous amount of cleavage. The swimsuit also had a knotted tie detail at the waist, emphasizing her hourglass physique. The sides of the swimsuit were high-cut, stretching over her hips and elongating her legs.

She had a circular straw bag hanging from one arm while the other rested on her thigh. Kara kept the rest of the look simple, adding a delicate necklace and a pair of subtle hoop earrings to finish the look. Her long locks cascaded down her shoulder in beachy waves.

In the second snap, Kara gazed off into the distance as she strutted towards the camera, her long legs on full display.

The third slide in the Instagram post took things to a whole new level, as Kara dropped the bag and posed right on the edge of the pool. She stretched her arms high above her head and cocked her hip in the seductive pose, her hair falling over her face slightly.

In the fourth and final snap, Kara perched on the edge of the pool and immersed her legs in the water. The plunging neckline continued to reveal a tempting amount of cleavage, and Kara’s skin appeared to be glowing in the sunshine. The swimsuit she wore in all the snaps was from the brand Boohoo, as was the bag she carried in a few of the shots.

Kara’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post received over 13,100 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the swimsuit — and on Kara’s beauty.

“Looking beautiful,” one fan said.

“Beyond Perfect,” another added.

Kara isn’t afraid to flaunt her ample assets in skimpy swimwear, and frequently thrills her fans with sizzling updates. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara spent some time enjoying the beach in Malibu. She rocked a skimpy white bikini for the occasion that showcased plenty of her curvaceous physique.