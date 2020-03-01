Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In A Blue String Bikini

Lindsey posed in the sand after removing her shirt.

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas used her incredible bikini body to promote apparel and a beverage over the weekend. However, many of the curvaceous model’s 9.1 million Instagram followers were more interested in the way she looked in her tiny two-piece than her drink or the top that she eventually took off.

On Sunday, Lindsey took to Instagram to share her latest Bang Energy drink ad with her fans. At the beginning of the video, she was shown rocking a black tank top featuring the beverage’s branding. The shirt clung to her curves, and it had a low scoop neck that showed off her famously voluptuous cleavage.

Not long after she took a sip of her energy drink, Lindsey’s shirt disappeared. Instead, she was wearing a skimpy string bikini top that was a vibrant shade of blue. The garment featured a hook closure on the front and thin halter ties embellished with small silver rings. The top’s triangle cups were struggling to contain Lindsey’s ample bust, which was spilling out underneath it. The model was also wearing her neck ties tied tight to maximize the amount of cleavage she was displaying.

Lindsay’s bottoms were the same azure shade as her top, but they featured turquoise ties on the sides of her curvy hips. She accessorized her bikini with a pair of thin gold hoop earrings.

Lindsay was wearing her beach blond hair straight and down. She went full-on glam with her makeup application, which included a frosted dark pink lip, long and luxurious curled eyelashes, and bronze eye shadow.

Lindsay was shown posing on her knees in the sand underneath a wooden pier. She teased her fans by moving her hips back and forth, tugging on her bikini top, slightly pulling her bottoms down, and playing with her hair.

Over the span of 30 minutes, Lindsey’s video racked up over 15,000 likes. Her Instagram followers also had a lot to say about it in the comments section of her post, where they shared their rave reviews of her latest steamy performance. More than one of her fans thought that she was giving off Baywatch vibes.

“You should do a Baywatch movie, Lindsey,” one admirer suggested.

“Baywatch has nothing on you Lindsey. Possibly time to propose a new Re-imagining, Starring you!?” another fan wrote.

“Lindsey you are so flawless. Wow,” a third admirer remarked.

“Body is bangin’…pun intended,” a fourth fan quipped.

The Bang Energy ad that Lindsey appeared in last weekend looked like it was shot underneath the same pier as the one above. However, in that video, she was sporting an even more revealing purple crochet bikini.