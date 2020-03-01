‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny & Jason Want Answers And Curtis Might Be The Who Can Enlighten Them

The mob war has been a main focus on General Hospital for a few weeks now and things are definitely heating up. The ABC soap promises that there is more drama ahead the week of March 2 with Cyrus Renault targeting a few Port Charles’ residents. On Monday, Taggert will be sent to the ER after he was shot by Cyrus’ men and spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicates that Sonny will be demanding some answers about what went down at the warehouse where Taggert was injured.

The previews for Monday’s episode showed Jason on the phone most likely giving an update to Sonny. He was involved in the shootout and helped to rescue Cam and Trina who were kidnapped in order to get to Taggert. Both Jason and Curtis saved the teens and also saved Taggert from being shot dead. Now Sonny wants to know what is going on and it looks like Jason is getting closer to figuring it all out.

On the phone, Jason tells Sonny that there is some kind of connection between Taggert and the police commissioner. Taggert went to Sonny before all this happened and asked for his help to take Cyrus down for good. Jordan’s name wasn’t mentioned, but it looks like they are onto the fact that something is definitely up between them.

Are Taggert and Sonny ready to join forces, West Coast? Their common enemy might demand it.

An explosive, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @realandrews @1SteveBurton pic.twitter.com/fgmDbDgGgq — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 26, 2020

More General Hospital spoilers tease that Jason will go to Curtis as he will assume that Jordan’s husband knows exactly what is going on. Curtis was in agreement with Taggert that they should team up with Sonny and Jason to protect Port Charles from any more casualties. Will Curtis let Jason in on Jordan’s secret or will he decide to keep mum about it?

One spoiler that occurs the following day after Jason’s confrontation with Curtis may be a huge hint as to whether he spills it or not. The spoiler says that Jordan will be furious and it sounds like it could be directed at her husband.

Jordan will already be upset with him on Monday, as The Inquisitr had previously detailed. Although she is glad that he is safe, Jordan won’t be too happy that he neglected to call her when he found out that Cam and Trina had been snatched by Cyrus’ men. She was left in the dark and will blast him about it.

In the meantime, Taggert is fighting for his life at General Hospital and Sonny and Jason are anxious to find out what the connection is to him and Police Commissioner Jordan Ashford.