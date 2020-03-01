Fitness Model Anais Zanotti Looks Super Hot In Latest Instagram Share

French fitness model Anais Zanotti, who is famous on Instagram for her incredibly-hot physique, recently went online and treated her fans to a new snap.

In the pic, which was uploaded on Saturday evening, the stunning model could be seen rocking a neon-green and black bodysuit, made up of sheer fabric. The model wore a separate green bra underneath it which allowed her to put her enviable cleavage on full display. That’s not all, but the stunner also displayed her sexy legs and thighs through the risque ensemble.

Staying true to form, Anais opted for minimal makeup to keep it natural, yet sexy. The application featured a beige foundation, mauve lipstick, and a tinge of nude blusher. Her eye makeup could not be seen because she accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and ample bosom.

To the delight of her fans, the model posted two snaps from the same photoshoot. In the first pic, she stood straight, placed her hand on her neck, parted her lips and looked away from the camera. In the second photograph, she raised both of her arms, held her hair, lifted her chin, looked away from the camera and slightly puckered her lips to pull off a very sexy look.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place at the Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables, Florida.

The stunner included a long caption with her post in which she shared her skydiving plans with her fans and also asked them about their activities. The model also expressed how she is passionate about her business, adding that she loves helping people achieve their fitness goals. In the end, she also tagged her photographer in the post for credits.

Within a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the post has accrued close to 10,000 likes and above 300 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her sexy body and sense of style.⠀

“Wow!! The best pic I have seen in days! Such a wonderful one, you look amazing,” one of her fans commented.

“Wow! This shot is fire!” another user chimed in.

“Stunning and amazing young lady [heart emoji]. Have a great weekend,” a third follower wrote.

“Wow is an understatement,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “great shot,” “nice body,” and “incredible,” to express their admiration for the model.

Many of Anais’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Gia Macool and Lais DeLeon Hightower.