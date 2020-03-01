Emily Ratajkowski Stands On Top A Bed While Rocking A Provocative Yellow Night Dress

Emily Ratajkowski chose a rather strange position in an unlikely spot for her most recent Instagram update on Sunday. For the two images that made up the post, the 28-year-old stunner had mounted a crisply made bed so she could model a sexy yellow nightdress. A large round mirror hung over the green, black, and white headboard that served as the place where EmRata sat while starting off the somewhat risque photo session.

In the first photo, the “Blurred Lines” beauty stared into the camera with a blank expression while she pulled up the bottom of her nightie just enough so her toned and taut legs were on view. The gown’s deeply plunging neckline allowed Emily’s copious cleavage to be exposed and the mismatched shoulders — one was a sheer strap while the other was a ruffled affair — added a fanciful spirit to the lovely garment.

While she posed, Emily’s messy brunette hair was parted in the middle, with chunks of tresses falling down the sides while the rest was pulled back. She rocked a full face of makeup, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, black mascara, heavy black eyeliner, pink eyeshadow, nude-colored lipstick, some blush, and plenty of highlighter. For a bit of bling, she added gold hoop earrings.

In the second of the two photos, Emily remained on the bed but she had turned around to face the mirror.

In the close-up shot, the stunner tugged at her loosely braided hair as she peered off to the side. Wooden doors that probably belonged to a closet framed part of EmRata’s body as seen in the reflection. From this perspective, the I Feel Pretty movie star was able to show her lemon-colored getup’s peachy lace detail that dipped down her back to about chest level.

Emily’s bed-bound update received plenty of attention from her 25.5 million followers. Within six hours of going live, EmRata’s post earned more than 646,100 likes — including one from actress Vanessa Hudgens — and nearly 1,300 comments. Some used emoji — such as red hearts, fire, and heart-eye faces — to express themselves while others wrote about what they were thinking.

“Wanna grab some breakfast in a few?” asked one cheeky fan.

“Goddess of beauty and elegance,” remarked a second admirer before that person posted a double pink heart and a clapping emoji.

“Thought this was @priyankachopra for a sec,” stated a third Instagram user, who added a crying-laughing face emoji.

“U always look good Emily,” said a fourth follower, who added a fire emoji.

While Emily did not seem concerned when she showed off some of her private bits while modeling in such an intimate setting, the entrepreneur-influencer also often presents plenty of sexy flesh when she is out and about in public. Recently, the scintillating celebrity revealed a copious amount of cleavage as she sat in the front row of the Milan Versace fashion show while wearing a saucy Versace dress, reported The Inquisitr.