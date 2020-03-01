Julia Rose Posts Barely-Censored Instagram Pic With Claudia Tihan

Julia Rose is keeping her Instagram followers on their toes with her sizzling snaps, but her newest share is arguably one of the most revealing as of late. The stunning model went topless and posed alongside Claudia Tihan for the eye-catching update.

The two women stood next to each other hand wore matching outfits. Julia was on the right side and gazed directly at the camera with a sultry pout on her face. She placed her right hand on top of her chest, but did so in such a way to leave herself exposed. She wore a netted tan skirt and a silver chain belt, plus a belt-like cross-body accessory that she slung over her left shoulder. The stunner also rocked a gold bracelet that rested high on her forearm.

Julia wore her hair down in a middle part and her soft waves fell around her shoulders. Her makeup application included purple eyeshadow and super glossy lipstick.

In addition, Claudia stood to her right and struck a similar pose, except she censored her chest perfectly with her hand and with pieces of her hair. The rest of her outfit was almost exactly the same as Julia’s, except Claudia wore a thick leather bracelet on her upper arm with gold studs. Plus, she wore her hair brushed in front of her shoulders with pieces wrapped with twine. Wooden beads peeked through between her locks.

The caption revealed that Claudia was part of the 13th issue of Shag Mag, and the shot appeared to be a behind-the-scenes sneak peek from the photo shoot. They posed inside a hut with photo equipment and another woman in the backdrop.

The stunner’s fans flooded the comments section with their rave reviews.

“Unreal,” gushed an admirer.

“Adorable x2,” wrote a second supporter.

Others were worried about the fate of the new share, considering that it pushed the limits of the platform’s nudity policy.

“I’m praying to the Instagram gods this doesn’t get deleted,” expressed a third admirer.

“Here before it gets taken down,” declared a fourth social media user.

Julia’s followers have become accustomed to her willingness to push the limits of the nudity policy on Instagram, and she’s been creative recently with how she showcases her figure. Five days ago, the hottie posed topless again, except that time, she held a couple of coconuts in front of her chest. She showed off her cleavage and toned abs, wearing only a pair of low-rise black shorts. The shorts had three large buttons down the front and frayed hems.