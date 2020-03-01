Coronavirus Could Spread ‘More Rapidly’ In Areas With Most Donald Trump Supporters, Says Journalist

In an article for Raw Story, journalist Joshua Holland expressed his belief that the coronavirus could spread “more rapidly” in regions with higher amounts of Donald Trump supporters.

Holland claims that a “significant share” of the president’s base acts like cultists and believes that such supporters will listen to Trump’s purported minimizations of the coronavirus’ danger.

“Because of partisan geographical sorting, these people aren’t distributed evenly across the country,” he wrote. “They, like the rest of us, tend to cluster in communities with other like-minded people.”

Holland also claimed Trump deemed the coronavirus a Democrat-created hoax being used to tank the stock market. However, Breitbart noted Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax but was referring to the Democrats’ attempts to politicize it. Such comments echo Trump ally Rush Limbaugh, who said Democrats are weaponizing the coronavirus to take down the president.

The publication also noted that Trump recently warned about the possibility of the coronavirus spreading.

“There’s a chance that it won’t spread too, and there’s a chance that it will, and then it’s a question of at what level,” he said during Thursday’s White House press conference.

Regardless, Holland believes Trump supporters will likely underestimate the severity of coronavirus. He notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights “community mitigation measures” as the most important first-line defenses against “highly transmissible infectious diseases” such as the coronavirus.

Holland concludes that it’s “not unreasonable” to believe that the coronavirus will “spread more rapidly” in regions with higher concentrations of Trump supporters compared to other areas.

If you are pushing the narrative that Trump called coronavirus a “hoax,” you’re lying. It’s pretty obvious what he’s saying here. pic.twitter.com/RlSoJ8ZSb8 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 29, 2020

When facing criticism for his use of the word “hoax” following the first coronavirus death in the U.S., The Guardian reported that Trump again turned his crosshairs to Democrats.

“The hoax is on them,” he said during a White House press conference. “I’m not talking about what’s happening here. I don’t like it when they are criticizing [federal health officials], and that’s the hoax.”

The president also declined the entertain the idea that his use of the word “hoax” could deter people from taking precautions against the coronavirus, which continues to spread across the world.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent report from The Washington Post spotlights the alleged chaos in the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus. According to the report, former aides, officials, public health experts, and lawmakers suggest that the White House is struggling to create a plan for controlling the virus and is marred by a lack of leadership.