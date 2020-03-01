Instagram Model Mariam Olivera Shows Off Perfect Assets In A Low-Cut Top

American Instagram model Mariam Olivera recently took to her page and treated her 980k-plus followers to a very sexy snapshot.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Sunday afternoon, the stunner could be seen rocking a revealing pink top that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. The hottie teamed her skimpy top with a pair of high-waist, blue jeans that perfectly accentuated her slender waist and lean legs.

Staying true to her signature style, Mariam opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that matched the model’s skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher, wore a dark mauve shade of lipstick, and applied a thick coat of mascara to her false eyelashes.

The blond bombshell finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows. To keep it chic, she painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a nude polish.

The California native wore her tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and back. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by only opting for a delicate pendant which drew viewers’ attention toward her beautiful decolletage.

For the snap, Mariam posed against the backdrop of some trees. She lifted her chin, tugged at the straps of her top, parted her lips and looked away from the camera.

In the caption, which was written in Spanish, the model wrote that one should keep their heads up and used profanity to imply that one should be ready to tell mean and judgmental people off.

Within an hour of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 24,000 likes and above 400 comments which show that Mariam is very popular on the photo-sharing platform. Prior to posting the latest snap, the model posted several other snaps from the same photoshoot which accrued an additional 105,000 likes and close to 1,800 comments.

“Damn, you are such a beautiful-looking woman, I can’t even,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“That is one gorgeous picture. I love you so much, honey,” another user chimed in.

“How can someone be this pretty and sexy at the same time? You are unbelievable,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with the hottie, asked her out.

“I am speechless. Will you go on a date with me?” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “pure perfection,” and “so hot,” to express their admiration for the stunner.

The snap was also liked by many of Mariam’s fellow Instagram models and influencers, including Leslye, Sol Vargas, and Ameli Olivera.