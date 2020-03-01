Hungarian Model Anita Herbert Flaunts Her Envy-Inducing Body In A Mismatched Bikini

Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert completely wowed her fans by posting a new bikini picture on her Instagram page.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen rocking a mismatched bikini, comprising a red bikini top that featured a cut-out design. As a result, the model provided her fans with a glimpse of her enviable cleavage. She teamed the sexy top with a pair of skimpy black string bottoms that perfectly showcased her sexy legs and famous thigh-gap.

Anita opted for minimal makeup in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. The application featured a beige-colored foundation, a tinge of coral blusher, nude lipstick, light-gray eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup with defined eyebrows.

The stunner wore her long and silky, raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her arms and shoulders.

For the snap, the stunner posed while standing in front of a shed, situated next to the sea. She stood straight, held her sunglasses in her hands, ran a finger through her hair, looked away from the camera and flashed her beautiful smile.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Cocobay Resort in Antigua.

The model included a long caption with her post, in which she shared her fitness journey with her fans and revealed that she used to be so obsessed with her weight that she would step on a weighing machine multiple times in a day, hoping to see her ideal weight. She then added that obsessing over one’s weight is the wrong approach and it hampers progress.

The model emphasized that even if someone is not seeing the desired results on the weighing scale, it does not mean that changes are not taking place. She then provided a list of ways in which a fitness program brings about positive changes in a person’s body and lifestyle.

Within a day of going live, the picture accrued close to 50,000 likes and above 520 comments in which fans and followers not only praised Anita’s incredible figure but they also thanked her for sharing valuable fitness tips with them.

“You are stunning! So uplifting and inspirational to womankind! Keep it up, FitQueen!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are beautiful! I love your shape!” another user chimed in.

“Omg, you have the most amazing smile,” a third admirer remarked.

Apart from her followers, many of Anita’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap. These included Anais Zanotti and Valentina Lequeux.