WWE News: Matt Hardy Tweets Cryptic Message In Spanish As His Contract Gets Set To Expire

Matt Hardy has a tendency to post cryptic messages on social media, but his latest has only added more fuel to the speculation that he’ll leave WWE in a matter of hours. As last night’s All Elite Wrestling Revolution drew to a close, “The Woken Warrior” took to Twitter and shared a message in Spanish, which translates to “Road to Arcadia.”

To make matters more interesting, however, Evil Uno of the Dark Order faction took to his own Twitter account to reveal that “he is near,” which is a reference to The Exalted One, the group’s mystery leader that’s rumored to be Hardy.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that Uno is messing with fans and Hardy won’t turn out to be the leader. The faction has briefly hinted that it’s him during recent segments on AEW television, but it could all be part of a plan to surprise fans with a different member.

The tweets subsequently led to AEW president Tony Khan being questioned about Hardy joining the company during a press conference after last night’s show. As quoted by Sportskeeda, the company official remained tight-lipped about the superstar’s current situation, but he didn’t outright deny him potentially arriving in AEW at a later date, either.

“I can’t comment on what he’s doing. He’s great, but I can’t comment on that.”

Let’s get in some Jack Bauer before bed. pic.twitter.com/szC5tHSmvP — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2020

When Hardy’s contract officially expires today, he’ll be free to wrestle for another company immediately. Since the deal has expired naturally, he will not be restricted by the three-month no-compete clause that superstars must adhere to if they leave the company with time left on their deals.

This week’s Dynamite is now must-see television as Hardy could realistically show up and either join the Dark Order or do something else entirely. At the same time, he might appear on another show.

There have also been rumors of Hardy performing a U-turn and sticking with WWE. As The Inquisitr recently reported, he could choose to sign a new contract and move to the NXT brand, where his star power will likely be more appreciated given that the weekly show is fairly new to television.

Hardy’s future is up in the air at the time of this writing, but more details about his plans should be revealed in coming weeks. The veteran superstar does seem to want to keep wrestling, and it’s a well-known fact that important people in the AEW locker room want to bring him into the fold.