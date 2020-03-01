Swedish Smokeshow Anna Nystrom Rocks White Lace In Flawless Close-Up Shot

Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.5 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a close-up snap that highlighted her beauty rather than her body. The picture was taken in front of a neutral backdrop, and all the focus was on Anna’s beauty look.

The blond bombshell wore a delicate lace top with a high neckline and a feminine vibe. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft and voluminous curls, and she placed one hand near her face, brushing some of her hair back.

Anna’s beauty look was simple yet flawless. She framed her eyes with bold brows that were a few shades darker than her pale blond locks. Her stunning green eyes were delicately lined with liner and she had long lashes that further accentuated her gorgeous gaze.

A soft nude shade graced her lips, and her skin looked flawless and smooth. Anna didn’t stare right at the camera, instead opting to gaze off to the side in the gorgeous picture. She didn’t include a geotag on her post, but given how frequently she posts from her native Sweden, the shot was likely taken at her home there. Anna also didn’t clarify what brand the white top she was wearing was from.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Anna gave one small bit of context for her eager followers by teasing the destination she would be heading next. The Instagram sensation will likely bring her followers along with her by sharing several sizzling snaps while she’s abroad.

Anna’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot Instagram update, and the post received over 32,500 likes within just two hours. The post also racked up 399 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the stunning close-up snap.

One fan praised Anna’s next vacation spot, and said “Ooh Dubai is the best place I visit. I am sure you will love it. Wish you a great time there gorgeous angel.”

“You’re so beautiful,” another fan said simply, followed by a string of emoji.

“Gorgeous lady beautiful eyes,” another fan added.

“Have a lovely holiday,” one said.

No matter what kind of ensemble she’s wearing, Anna manages to showcase her beauty and enviable curves. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna gave her fans a glimpse into her attire for a casual night out. She was heading out to enjoy a burger and see a movie, as she explained in the caption of her post, and she rocked a pair of tight black jeans and a cozy neutral sweater for the occasion.