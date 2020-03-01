Mathilde Tantot Flaunts Pert Derriere In White Bike Shorts While Holding A Plate Of Cookies

The model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Sunday, March 1, French model Mathilde Tantot shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 4.8 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos show the 25-year-old standing in front of black cabinets in a kitchen. She sizzled in a striped pastel crop top with lace detailing and a pair of sheer, white bike shorts from the clothing company, Fashion Nova. The casual ensemble put Mathilde’s incredible curves and long, lean legs on full display. The tan and toned model kept the casual look simple and did not wear any accessories.

In the first image, the Internet personality struck a seductive pose by facing away from the photographer. She flaunted her pert derriere, while she held onto a plate of chocolate chip cookies. Mathilde looked over her shoulder, as she parted her full lips. She altered her position for the following photo by completely turning her back to the camera.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell pulled back her honey-colored hair in a messy bun, with a few loose strands framing her gorgeous face. She appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to feature glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat of mascara. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted black.

In the caption, the social media sensation made mention of her cookies. She also proceeded to provide additional advertisement to Fashion Nova.

Many of Mathilde’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with praise.

“[You’re] literally so beautiful,” gushed one fan.

“She is perfect,” wrote a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Omg [you] are incredible,” added another follower.

“Why are you so hot @mathildtantot,”chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 150,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she decided to forgo a bra while wearing a white top. That post has been liked over 800,000 times since it was shared.