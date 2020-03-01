Kylie Jenner Flaunts Killer Curves In Brown One-Piece Swimsuit For New Instagram Post

Internet sensation Kylie Jenner wowed fans around the world on Sunday, March 1 after she posted a new beautiful snapshot of herself on social media wearing a swimsuit and sneakers. The beauty shared the post on Instagram with her 164.4 million followers.

The 22-year-old bombshell, who is most famously known for starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Life Of Kylie, posed on the diving board of a pool in a tropical setting as she sported a one-piece brown swimsuit.

Kylie looked absolutely magical as she flaunted her world-famous figure in the swimwear, which had two thin straps that went over her shoulders and tied in the back. The swimsuit also featured beige detailing over the chest area — a design that drew further attention to the model’s busty assets.

Kylie’s curvaceous hips were also on full display for her millions of followers as the high-waisted one-piece featured briefs that were designed in a classic Brazilian-style cut.

The model completed the look with a pair of athletic Nike trainers that featured several designs, patterns, and colors, but overall matched the beauty’s swimsuit. Kylie also rocked her signature long, square-cut nails in a light pink polish that matched the pink and purple sky behind her.

Kylie opted to keep her accessories to a minimum as the sporty but revealing look was dramatic enough on its own, wearing only one ring on her left hand and long drop earrings. What the model lacked in jewels, though, she made up for with her bold hairstyle, which featured an incredibly long blond braid that cascaded down past Kylie’s back and on to the floor — for an added whimsical element.

In the shot, Kylie stared at the camera head-on as she wore a sultry expression on her face. The model also had her left leg resting up against the edge of the diving board, while her right leg dangled over the water. Behind Kylie, there were several palm trees and a gorgeous multicolored sunset.

The photo, which the beauty detailed was taken by Amber Asaly, was met with instant worldwide approval and accumulated over 1.9 million likes since it went live less than an hour ago. Several thousand fans also shared their praise in the comments section.

“You are so cute,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful as always,” a second fan commented.

“You are killing it,” a third admired added.

“Love the content you’re giving us,” a fourth fan asserted.

Kylie, who is always in the public eye for her bold fashion choices and style, has recently made headlines for reportedly getting back together with her ex and baby daddy, Travis Scott. Though the two have not officially said they are a couple again, Travis did say he is enamored with the model’s latest hairstyle, per The Inquisitr.