Model Ashley Graham Shows Fans Her Grossest Moment As A New Mom: ‘Sh*t Just Got Real!’

Ashley Graham just went through one of the most disgusting rites of passage for a new parent — dealing with a very public diaper blowup.

The model took to Instagram on Friday to share with fans her unfortunate incident that took place while she was shopping at a Staples store with infant son Isaac. Ashley posted a photo on Instagram showing her bent over in the aisle of a store, cleaning her son’s backside while he lay on a portable changing mat.

“S**t just got real!” Ashley wrote in the picture’s caption. “First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!”

As OK! Magazine noted, Ashley strategically added some brown heart emoji to cover up her newborn son’s face and backside.

Ashley has been open about the very real struggles she went through during her pregnancy and now the first few weeks of motherhood. As OK! Magazine noted, she also took to Instagram last month to tell fans that she had to wear a diaper to deal with some post-birth complications.

“After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!” she wrote.

But Graham added that she wanted to be open about the real struggles of recovery and healing after a pregnancy, showing her more than 10 million followers that “it’s not all rainbows and butterflies.” During her pregnancy, Ashley opened up about the rapid changes to her body including weight gain that she learned to accept.

Throughout her pregnancy, Ashley was not shy to open up to fans about the sickness she endured and also not hesitant to show off her growing belly. She frequently took to Instagram to share skin-baring shots, and after Isaac’s birth posted a throwback to a picture showing off her baby bump in a colorful bikini.

Ashley shared another sweet shot of herself breastfeeding Isaac while husband Justin Ervin looked on lovingly.

Graham has also showed fans a bit of what it’s like to be a working mom. Before her trip to Staples where she narrowly avoided disaster, Ashley posted another picture where she was using her phone while breastfeeding Isaac on a bed.

The breastfeeding photo was a huge hit with Graham’s followers, prompting more than 800,000 likes and plenty of comments of people happy to see the real side of parenting from a celebrity.