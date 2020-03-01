Bri Teresi Shows Off Major Skin In Animal-Print Bodysuit On Instagram

American model Bri Teresi, who rose to fame after being featured in Maxim magazine, recently took to her Instagram account and stopped her legions of admirers in their tracks by posting a very hot snap.

In the pic, which was uploaded on Saturday evening, the model could be seen rocking a very revealing, animal-print bodysuit that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled the hottie to put her long, sexy legs on full display.

Staying true to her signature style, Bri opted for a full face of makeup. She, however, opted for subtle shades in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, rose-pink lipstick, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her arms and shoulders.

To ramp up the glamour, the model painted her toes with a pink polish while opting for a nude shade for her nails.

For the snap, the blond bombshell sat on a concrete platform, situated against the backdrop of some buildings. She folded her knee, threw her head back, closed her eyes and parted her lips while she soaked up the sun.

According to the geotag, the sexy snap was captured somewhere in Hollywood, California. In the caption, Bri tagged her photographer, Carey Hess, and also informed her fans that her sexy outfit was from the Australian online fashion retailer, Beginning Boutique.

Within less than a day of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 18,000 likes and above 300 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her hot body but they also appreciated her sense of style.

“As always, looking absolutely gorgeous and spectacular!!” one of her fans commented on the photograph.

“Damn! You are so incredibly sexy. Love it,” another user chimed in.

“Wow!! There is no doubt that you are very hot!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer opined that Bri is getting more beautiful with the passage of time.

“Is it just me, or are you getting prettier every day?”

Other fans used words and phrases like “mesmerizing,” “what a sexy body,” and “this is phenomenal,” to express their admiration for the California native.

Apart from Bri’s followers, many of her fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Dajana Gudic, Jessica Weaver, and Alexandra Lynn.