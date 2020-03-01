Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In Leopard-Print Bikini

Cuban-American bombshell Yaslen Clemente shared a new Instagram update on Saturday, February 29, that left very little to the imagination. The model took to the popular photo-sharing app to post two new sizzling snapshots of herself in a tiny animal-print bikini that stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

In the first snap of the brand new update, Yaslen was photographed outdoors, seemingly poolside. She sat on what seemed like a piece of small outdoor furniture with her legs spread. She looked to the side and tucked some hair behind her ear as the photographer captured the moment. In the second photo, Yaslen changed her pose with her back facing the camera. She flaunted her pert booty and toned backside as she playfully stuck her tongue out.

Yaslen rocked a leopard-print bikini set that featured classic triangle-style cups that barely covered her voluptuous breasts. The tiny garment had a thin string that went over her chest and over her neck, as well as another line of string that tied around her back.

The Bang Energy model paired the top with matching bikini thong that had a tiny piece of fabric that did more exposing than covering up. The swimwear’s thin black string sat high on her hips and exposed her slim waist and flat abs.

Yaslen wore her signature makeup look for the photo shoot. The application consisted of well-groomed eyebrows, thick faux lashes, and some pink color on her lips. She wore her layered blond tresses straight and tossed to one side. The stunner sported her usual dainty gold choker necklace as her only accessory.

In the caption, the model wrote a simple greeting, then revealed that her sexy two-piece was from the brand called Fragolis.

Within the first 20 hours of going live on her social media account, the new post has accrued more than 56,000 likes and over 540 comments. Fans and followers showered Yaslen with numerous compliments in the comments section. Some others focused on her beautiful facial features, others raved at her sheer display of skin. Other admirers were speechless and just dropped a combination of emoji.

“You definitely remain undefeated. You look so gorgeous and sexy!” a fan commented on the post, adding three diamond emoji at the end of the comment.

“WOW WOW WOW. Yaslen you are perfect. You are on fire!” another admirer echoed.

“You’re legs look so healthy and great shape!!!! Beautiful Sun!!!!!” a third social media follower added.

Fellow influencers such as Natalia Garibotto, Jessica Bartlett, Lauren Dascalo, Anais Zanotti, Diana Maux, and Luz Elena Echeverria Molina also dropped several praises on the comments section of the post.