Alec Baldwin Says Donald Trump Is The ‘Pandemic That Threatens The World’

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, actor Alec Baldwin took to Twitter to take aim at President Donald Trump, who he famously impersonates on Saturday Night Live, Breitbart reported.

“The pandemic that threatens the world is Trump,” he tweeted from his Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation (HABF) account.

Baldwin wasn’t the only prominent celebrity to use the coronavirus to express displeasure with Trump this weekend. In an appearance on MSNBC’s 11th Hour, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore suggested that the president poses a more significant threat to the world than the coronavirus.

“If you have the president telling people it’s a hoax, that there’s nothing to worry about, that it will disappear as he said yesterday, and it’ll be a miracle. I sat there just now thinking before I came in here: ‘which is more dangerous? A virus or a president who says that?”

Before the coronavirus, Baldwin has been vocal about his displeasure with Trump. As reported by Fox News, Baldwin took to Twitter earlier this month to accuse the Republican Party of giving Trump powers that are comparable to those of Adolf Hitler. His tweets came following the Republican-led Senate’s acquittal of Trump, which marked the end of the impeachment trial.

“It’s official. The United States government is as lawless as the malignant dictatorships we’ve hated in our foreign policy since WWII,” Baldwin tweeted.

That MBS-Putin high five happened just yesterday and #SNL already spoofed it with Fred Armisen playing the Crown Prince. Alec Baldwin’s Trump is so mad when he finds out they are BFFs. pic.twitter.com/wfQAa5pNpb — Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 2, 2018

Hours later, Baldwin again took to Twitter to warn about Trump and the purported rise of fascism he is a part of.

“Remember that fascistic thinking takes hold when a standard of living is threatened consistently,” Baldwin tweeted.

He continued to claim that people in these situations are pressured by money and believe that their standard of living is changing for the worse and will “become the new normal.”

Per Deadline, Baldwin previously spoke to comedian Kevin Nealon on his new YouTube series, Hiking with Kevin, and reaffirmed that he’s sick of playing Trump on SNL. According to Baldwin, he doesn’t believe his character is having any impact on real-world Trump. The 30 Rock star expressed his belief that Trump likes any attention he can get, and claimed that he sometimes hopes to be killed by a meteor while in the SNL dressing room.

Despite his dislike of the character, Baldwin appeared to remain open to playing Trump in the future, noting his familial friendships with the SNL cast and the fans that have regularly express their love for his portrayal of the controversial president.