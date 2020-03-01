Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Stuns Instagram Followers In Bright Red Bikini On Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley flaunted her trim figure in the most recent photo on her Instagram page and fans are raving over it. In the shared snapshot, the 54-year-old actress rocked a red bikini that showed off her flat midsection, enviably toned arms, and pert cleavage. While the suit consisted of a traditional triangular bikini top, the bottoms featured a tiered strap detail that revealed slivers of the skin beneath it. Elizabeth wore her famous dark brown locks loose in the photo and they cascaded past her shoulders in loose, slightly frizzy waves. She accentuated her entrancing blue eyes with a dark liner but seemed to balance the boldness of that makeup choice with a natural-looking lip gloss.

In the caption, the mother-of-one revealed that the suit is one of her favorites from her eponymous swimwear line. The design is called the “Freya” and currently retails for $63. According to the product description on the brand’s website, the swimsuit is made from “body sculpting, Italian lycra.” It also comes with removable inserts in the bikini top.

The photo racked up over 20,000 likes in under a half-hour and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it thus far. In those comments, fans seemed enamored with the Bedazzled actress’s youthful beauty.

“The most beautiful woman on earth,” one fan wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

And one bizarrely complimented Elizabeth by also mentioning her dad.

“Your Dad must have been a mechanic your body is so finely tuned!” they quipped.

Others complimented her choice of bikini for the photo.

“Looking good Elizabeth, color looks good on you,” they remarked before ending their comment with a string of fire emoji.

And a fourth fan called for Elizabeth to officially become the definition of a goddess.

“They should add @elizabethhurley1 as a synonym of ‘goddess’ in the dictionary!” they wrote before following their declaration with applause emoji.

Of course, Elizabeth is no stranger to wearing bikinis in the photos and videos she uploads to Instagram. In a previous video series, she sported a yellow bikini as she pedaled a bike on a sunny dirt road, somewhere in The Maldives. In the caption, Elizabeth quipped that she was getting her morning exercise while on her island getaway.

Much like the most recent photo on her Instagram page, fans raved over the photo and rewarded it with over 95,000 likes since its upload to the social media platform five days ago.