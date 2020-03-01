Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Stuns In A Polka-Dot Bikini While On Vacation

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver captivated her fans on social media after she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself from holiday on Sunday, March 1. The Danish supermodel shared the post on Instagram with her 6.2 million followers.

The 26-year-old blond bombshell, who is most famously known for having walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show annually since 2013, relaxed at the beach in the snap while she showed off her killer figure in a stylish seaside outfit.

Josephine’s look consisted of a tiny bright bikini and black booty shorts. The swimsuit top featured a classic Brazilian-style triangle cut and was an eye-catching mustard color with black polka dots. Furthermore, the top, which featured thin strings that tied around the model’s neck, displayed both her busty curves and an ample amount of her famous cleavage. The stunner paired the vibrant swimwear top with a pair of fashionable black leather shorts. The high-waisted garment highlighted the beauty’s chiseled core and featured several silver zippers, hoops and black laces that ran down the shorts’ sides.

In the post, Josephine sat directly on the white sand and protected her face from the sun’s harmful rays with a black bucket hat — which seems to be every it-girls’ must-have vacation accessory this winter.

The model finished the look off with a bold accessory — a black and silver camera, which hung around her neck as she held it up next to her face.

Josephine did not style her long blond hair for the photo and opted to leave it natural as it cascaded down to her chest in beach waves.

In the photo, the beauty posed with her eyes closed and pursed her lips as if she were blowing a kiss. Behind Josephine were palm trees, the blue sky and the ocean. The model revealed the tropical location to be the Dominican Republic and detailed in the post’s caption that she missed the country and was reminiscing about her time there. Josephine then asked her followers what their favorite vacation destination was.

The beautiful photo received instant approval from the hottie’s fans. The post accumulated more than 65,000 likes since going live an hour ago, while the comments section also garnered hundreds of replies from fans around the world.

“You are so cute,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful queen,” a second user added.

“Fabulous,” another admirer wrote.

“That would be my grandma’s city. It’s not a famous vacation but it just feels like home to me,” a fourth fan commented, replying to the model’s caption.

Josephine recently shared another beautiful snap of herself in a bikini from Los Angeles, California on February 28. The bombshell wore a two-piece white swimsuit that left fans breathless. The post amassed more than 128,000 likes, per The Inquisitr.