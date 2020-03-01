‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Draya Michele Shows Off Curves In Striped Crop Top And Matching Pants On Instagram

Basketball Wives alum Draya Michele gave fans something to talk about on Saturday when she popped up on Instagram rocking an outfit that showed off her enviable figure. In the photo series, the stunning model/entrepreneur wore a long-sleeved, black-and-white striped crop top and matching pants. The top featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and tie detail at the front. It also did a great job of flaunting Draya’s flat midsection and bombshell hip-to-waist ratio. The pants fit snugly on her hips but flared slightly at the knees, making the outfit seem like something off of a runway from the 1970s.

Draya heightened the outfit’s vintage feel with her sunglasses. She wore a pair of oversized gold rectangular frames with brown lenses. The 35-year-old beauty also opted to wear her hair down in a middle part and her inky black locks were curled at the ends.

She stood against a taupe colored wall for the photos and struck a different eye-catching pose in each of the shots.

In the caption, the former reality TV star revealed that the outfit was from Fashion Nova. While she didn’t share the name of the design, a search of the brand’s website revealed that she wore their “Call Knit A Day” set which retails for $54.99.

The photos have been liked more than 280,000 times, as of this writing and more than 4,000 Instagram users have commented on them. Fellow celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion popped into the comments section but Draya’s not-s0-famous fans shared their opinions too.

”You look beautiful omg,” one person wrote.

And then there were the fans who seemed to want to be in a relationship with Draya.

“Aye I’ll be here every day, expressing my love,” a second Instagram user added.

A third fan compared Draya favorably against another female television personality.

“Someone tried to argue wit me that Alexis Sky look better than you.. Dey blind right?” the commenter wrote. While Draya did not reply, other commenters insisted that Draya was the more attractive of the two.

Others had lots to say about her outfit with one fan speculating that celebrities get special treatment from Fashion Nova.

“I would love to know where you celebs find cute things on Fashion nova…” they wrote. “It’s like you guys get a totally different selection cuz I never find cute outfits on there.”

But even though some people agreed with that hypothesis, another commenter claimed that they had previously purchased the set from Fashion Nova’s website.