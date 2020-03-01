Ian Somerhalder Begs Fans To Be Courteous Of Others In Wake Of Coronavirus

Fans reportedly sneezed into their hands and then asked Ian Somerhalder for a photo during a flight.

Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder is issuing his own public service announcement in wake of the deadly coronavirus, pleading with fans to be courteous of others during their scary time. He shared an Instagram photo during a recent flight and discussed how vital it is that those who are sick, even with just a cold, need to be careful about not spreading their germs.

In the photo, Somerhalder sits in a plane and looks over a face mask with wide eyes. It was clearly not a pleasant flight, as he expressed his frustration towards those not covering their mouths while sneezing and coughing.

“Please please please be courteous to us all. Wash your hands often, don’t sneeze, cough and hack all over public areas… That’s not cool! I’m literally watching people sneeze into their hands and wipe it on their pants and the arm rest and then reach out to me and ask for a picture! Who does that!? I’m mean I love you all but come on.”

It’s not just the coronavirus that poses a threat right now but the flu, which has been particularly bad this year. Somerhalder expressed that being courteous and sanitary is a way of protecting all of those around them that may be particularly at risk.

“We’re all in this together! There are older people, people with compromised immune systems and of course those of us that have babies that are so susceptible. Help protect them,” he wrote.

Somerhalder has a young daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, whom he shares with his wife Nikki Reed, so it is easy to see where his concern is coming from.

Somerhalder isn’t the only one becoming increasingly concerned about the coronavirus outbreak. It has caused global concern and has recently made it’s way to the United States, resulting in the first American death from the virus that was confirmed last week. A Washington man succomed to the virus. However, as The Inquisitr previously reported, this could be only the first death of many.

Professor Gabriel Leung, dean of the University of Hong Kong’s medical faculty, described the virus as a pandemic, explaining that there could be many more people that have it that just haven’t been tested for it yet.

The coronavirus has taken a devastating toll upon the economy and has even led to some Washington schools being closed. Experts are still learning about how this virus spreads as well as how to contain and control it.