Ashley Alexiss Smooches Her Pooch In Adorable Photo Update

Ashley Alexiss took to Instagram earlier today to smooch her pooch and celebrate both his birthday and his gotchya day. As those who follow the plus-size model on Instagram are well aware, Alexiss usually floods her page with modeling photos but today, she decided to switch things up a bit and pay tribute to an incredibly important figure in her life — her dog, Todd.

In the caption of the photo, the blond bombshell told her 2 million-plus followers that it was her dog’s gotchya day and his birthday, expressing how much she loves the furry little chihuahua. In the first image in the series of many, Alexis and Todd appeared in frame, looking into each other’s eyes. The curvy beauy could be seen on the far left, pursing her lips and going in for a kiss. She looked gorgeous, wearing her long, blond locks down and styled in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and gloss.

On the other side of the shot was Todd, a tiny pooch who appeared to be going in to kiss his beloved owner. The pup looked fashionable with a patterned collar and a dog bone charm hanging off of it. The next few photos in the series were solo shots of Todd before Alexiss shared a few images of herself and her man with the pooch.

The post has only been live on her account for a few minutes but it’s earning her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up an impressive 2,000 likes in addition to well over 20 comments and that number just continues to rise. Many fans took to the post to let Alexiss know she looks beautiful but countless others opted to wish the pup a happy birthday, flooding the comments section with heart emoji.

“You look gorgeous,” one fan gushed, adding a series of black heart emoji.

“Boy is he little! But HUGE in cuteness. Amazing how much enjoyment such a wee boy can bring. He’s lucky to have your family to share love with,” a second fan raved in addition to a thumbs up emoji.

“Very beautiful very cute. Happy birthday buddy!,” one more added.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the curvy model delighted fans with another hot post, that time one that was a little more revealing. For the occasion, the model stunned in a tight fitting wedding dress that featured a low-plunging top as well as beautiful lace detail, offering generous views of cleavage as well. The image racked up a ton of likes and comments for the star.