Canadian Model Danielle Knudson Does The Dishes In Some Seriously Sexy Lingerie

Danielle Knudson took to Instagram earlier today to share a shot of herself doing the dishes in some incredibly sexy lingerie. It seems as though the Canadian bombshell has been spending a ton of time in the kitchen in NSFW outfits as of late. Yesterday, the model posted a photo of herself looking for hot sauce in the fridge while clad in a red bra and thong and earlier today, she got her hands dirty while cleaning the kitchen in another skimpy outfit.

The beautiful new photo was in black and white and showed the model standing at a sink in what appeared to be her home, though she didn’t tag her location. She had a pair of floral working gloves on her hands and held a soapy pot. Knudson looked picture perfect, facing her backside toward the camera and looking over her should with a slight smile on her face. The smokeshow left little to the imagination in a lacy bra and matching thong as her pert derriere and toned back were on full display.

The model wore her long, blond locks down and at her back with a few pieces falling around the frame of her face. The 30-year-old also appeared to be wearing a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. In the caption, she told her fans that life is about cleansing on a daily basis and negativity should be washed away.

The post has been live on her page for under an hour but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 3,000 likes in addition to well over 70 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some Instagrammers took to the photo to let the model know that her body looks amazing while countless others raved over her beauty. A few more just chimed in using emoji rather than words.

“Very Hot sexy body,” one social media user gushed, adding a series of emoji to the end of the post including a ton of flames and hearts.

“Your kind of killing it lately with the pics,” another fan added.

“Great look clean the house,” a third fan chimed in along with a few red heart emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty sizzled in another hot look during a photo shoot, that time in a tight-fitting lavender bodysuit that was high-cut, showing off her fit legs. The ensemble also dipped low into her chest and gave fans generous views of cleavage as well.