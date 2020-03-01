Rita Ora Rocks Bold Beauty Look In Sexy Black Ensemble On Instagram

British bombshell Rita Ora stunned her 16 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot triple Instagram update in which she rocked ab old beauty look. Rita had on a simple yet sexy black top and plenty of jewelry, and she absolutely glowed in the snaps.

In the first shot, Rita tugged at the strap of her black tank top, revealing some of her sculpted shoulder and a tantalizing peek at her cleavage. She had several accessories on to complete the look, including a pair of statement earrings, a pendant necklace that hung right above her cleavage, and several rings on each finger for an edgy look. Rita’s shoulder-length hair was styled in tousled waves, and hing around her face. She had a vibrant blue shade lining her eyes, and a bold red on her lips for a statement beauty look. She flashed a smile in the first picture and a swipe of highlighter illuminated her cheekbone for a stunning shot.

In the second picture, Rita stared aright at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive expression. In the third and final shot, she showcased her look from the back. Though the black top she wore had a fairly simple front, the back had a huge panel of intricate black lace that looked absolutely stunning. Rita continued showing off the accessories in the look, wearing a few necklaces backwards so that they draped over her back for an interesting look.

Rita’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning snaps, and the post received over 255,200 likes within just 22 hours. Many of her fans also opted to take to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look, and the post received 1,364 comments in the same time span.

One follower was a big fan of her bold beauty look, and commented “love the blue” about her eye makeup.

“You are so gorgeous,” another fan added, followed by several flame emoji.

One follower, who presumably had purchased tickets to one of Rita’s upcoming shows, commented “I’m so excited to see you again this year!!!”

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” another fan said.

Rita often shares stunning snaps with her followers that showcase her various ensembles, from her red carpet outfits to her scandalous stage attire. She also likes to share about the realities of stardom, as one of her latest posts demonstrated. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rita shared a massive Instagram update in which she rocked a sexy backless silver top. She got real about the process of obtaining the seductive snaps, though, by sharing a few of the blurry outtakes that she normally wouldn’t opt to share.