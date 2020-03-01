Divorce Rumors Grow For Justin Timberlake As Jessica Biel Is Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring

The Sinner star Jessica Biel was spotted shopping grocery in Beverly Hills without her wedding ring. The move comes months after husband Justin Timberlake was embroiled in a cheating scandal after photographed displaying PDA with a colleague in New Orleans. Biel’s latest action is only adding to the growing rumors of discord in the Timberlake-Biel marriage.

In pictures published on The Daily Mail, Biel wore a loose navy jumpsuit decorated with a white floral pattern. Though it was a warm 80 degrees Fahrenheit in Los Angeles, the Minnesota-native nevertheless wrapped up in a cozy oversized cream sweater.

Biel completed the look with a loose hair set in a center-part, flat espadrille mules, and dark sunglasses — which might have meant that the Limetown actress had hoped to go incognito.

Though Biel was not wearing her wedding ring, she nevertheless appeared to be in high spirits, flashing the paparazzi a bright smile before driving away in her Tesla.

The NSYNC star and his wife have been dogged by divorce rumors since Timberlake was seen holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans this past November.

After reports claimed that Biel was humiliated by the pictures, a number of tabloids, such as Star, alleged that the two had met with divorce lawyers, though Gossip Cop later deemed the claims to be false.

However, it was nevertheless widely reported that Biel was not happy about her husband’s indiscretions and pressured him to make a public apology.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he added.

In addition to the apology, Timberlake also reportedly committed to make major lifestyle changes in a bid to strengthen their marriage, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr. Their union had apparently been suffering due to the fact that Timberlake was often away on work projects, leaving Biel and their son, Silas, alone at home.

However, their relationship had appeared to be doing better, and Biel even posted a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to Timberlake and her son.

Though neither Biel nor Timberlake has made any announcements on their relationship, it would mark the end of a seven year marriage between the pair.