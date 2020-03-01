Former WWE Star Eva Marie Takes To The Streets In An Itty Bitty Leopard Print Bikini

Natalie Eva Marie Coyle took to the streets over the weekend wearing nothing but an itty bitty bikini. The former WWE star aimed to turn heads as she worked her assets like she was being paid to do so.

In her latest Instagram video update, Eva Marie owned her outfit. She wore a minuscule string bikini that clung to her voluptuous curves. The leopard skin fabric pulled taut over her breasts as they seemed to strain against the fabric.

But if the bikini was just a tad too tight, it only appeared to boost Eva Marie’s confidence as she strutted her stuff in the middle of the road on a sunny day. The fitness model seduced the camera as she tugged at her panties and peered over the rim of her sunglasses. Eva Marie knew she was in control and enjoyed dominating the lens.

Eva Marie offers workout and diet regimes through her brand, NEMFit. The athlete certainly knows her way around a gym and it seems as if she may even have stepped up her game since her time in the wrestling ring. Eva Marie’s figure is flawless and she puts a lot of effort into her looks since she has made a career in the fitness industry.

The bombshell wore no accessories save for her wedding ring, big hoop earrings, and sunnies. She wore a killer pair of high-heel sandals that elongated her lovely legs. The actress wore her long purple hair in a ponytail which she braided for an edgier look. Eva Marie opted to wear a defined brow and a nude shade of lipstick to accentuate her perfect pout.

Eva Marie shot to fame during her time with WWE. Many of her 4.3 million fans still ask her if she ever plans to return to wrestling, but it seems as if the star has carved out a new life for herself.

The social media star keeps her fans happy by consistently posting fitness advice and sexy pics. This particular clip has already racked up close to views in one day. Some of her most loyal followers took to the comments section to let her know what they thought of her latest offering.

Many fans were concerned about the motorists who had to deal with Eva Marie’s body on display. One noted, “I’m surprised vehicles aren’t getting in accidents in the background.” Another said, “For real you’re going to cause a car accident because no one will be paying attention to the roads.”

A third person admitted, “I was never a fan, however, her beauty is undeniable.”