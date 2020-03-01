‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Ben Gets A Lethal Injection

Days of Our Lives fans are in for a dramatic week in Salem as the execution of Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) gets underway.

In the brand new weekly preview video, some very intense and emotional moments are seen as Ben’s execution begins. Ben is seen strapped to a table with a needle in his arm. He wears a terrified expression on his face as the executioner is heard telling him that his arms and legs will feel heavy as the drug begins to run through his veins.

The executioner then tells Ben that eventually his heart will stop and he will die. Ben cries out that he can’t feel his arms and legs as a heartbroken and tearful Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) is seen watching the entire process through a window. “I’m here for you,” she tells him.

Ben then begins seeing flashes of his time with the love of his life, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Memories of Ben saving Ciara’s life, spending tender moments with her, kissing her, and the pair in bed together run through his mind as his body begins to shut down and he starts to lose consciousness. He then cries out for Ciara, who isn’t there to save him.

As fans may remember, Ben is currently in jail for the murder of his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause). Although Ben has proclaimed his innocence for over a year, he lost all of his appeals. However, Ciara has been determined to get him out of prison and find Jordan’s true killer.

Last week, viewers watched as Ciara dug in and found out the name of the father of Jordan’s baby. She then proved that the man was at the crime scene due to DNA. Shockingly, the man whose name is Christian Maddox, turned out to be Evan Frears (Brock Kelly), the nanny to Rafe Hernandez’s adopted son, David.

Evan has been proven as David’s biological father, and is likely the person who killed Jordan. He’s been living in Salem and taking care of David for over a year. He even recently struck up a romance with Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

Now that he’s been found out, he’s kidnapped David and was hoping to take Sonny and leave town. However, Sonny has reunited with his husband, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), and Evan can’t deal. He’s pulled a gun on Sonny, and things are about to go from bad to worse.

Days of Our Lives fans can see it all play out when the soap airs weekday afternoons on NBC.