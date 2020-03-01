WWE News: CM Punk Reveals If He Can Technically Wrestle For Rival Promotion, Praises Renee Young

Most wrestling fans want CM Punk to return to the ring, but the former WWE superstar appears to be enjoying his new gig as a pundit for WWE Backstage. However, every time he’s interviewed, he’s always asked about the possibility of a return to the squared circle, and whether All Elite Wrestling could be a destination if he ever decided to lace up his boots again.

During a recent conversation Punk had with Kevin in the Mornings with Allie and Jensen, by the way of Wrestling Inc, the former World Champion was asked if he could wrestle for AEW since WWE Backstage is technically a FOX show. According to Punk, it’s an option, but he doesn’t think the network would appreciate him doing so.

“I think if I was wrestling for AEW, I’m sure FOX would be like, ‘well, it was fun while it lasted.’ I guess technically [I could]. Technically I could do that yeah, but I’m sure FOX would be like, ‘well?'”

However, Punk doesn’t seem to be interested in wrestling for any company. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he’s willing to consider a return to the ring if he receives a mega money offer, but he appears to be more focused on his careers as an analyst, mixed martial arts commentator and actor. His debut starring role in Girl On the Third Floor received rave reviews, and it will undoubtedly lead to more opportunities.

During the interview, Punk also revealed that Renee Young was a deciding factor for him joining WWE Backstage. According to the “Straight Edge Superstar,” wrestling fans owe her a debt of “gratitude” if they have been happy to see him share his thoughts on the WWE product in recent months.

“I don’t think it would have happened if it wasn’t for her. I was talking to FOX for a very long time. They immediately got Renee on board. Renee and I were having conversations every day.”

Punk also revealed that Young is a great host who knows how to control him on WWE Backstage. Since the show isn’t produced by WWE, he has the freedom to share his real opinions on the product without anyone getting in his ear, and he’s been known to criticize some performers and storylines since joining the team.

According to Punk, Young is a great asset to the wrestling industry, and he appears to be having a lot of fun working alongside her once again.