Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Demonstrates The Right Way To Do Lateral Dumbbell Raises In New Video

Fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford demonstrated the right way to do lateral dumbbell raises in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Rocking a purple sports bra and matching leggings, Lisa showed the right and wrong way to do the exercise in two clips that were spliced into one side-by-side comparison video. She demonstrated incorrect lateral raises in the video on the left. In it, she angled the weights diagonally and lifted them slightly above her shoulders. Also, each time she raised the weights, she leaned her back forward slightly.
In the clip that displayed the correct form, she kept her back steady and lifted the weights until they were parallel with her shoulders and not above them.
In the caption, she instructed viewers not to use momentum to lift the weights and to ensure that the dumbbells are facing the body as they’re raised. She also encouraged fans to maintain a braced core when they attempt the exercise and to use slow controlled movements as they complete their reps.
Lisa stressed that the she isn’t trying to shame anyone for doing lateral raises the wrong way. Her goal with the video was to help people maximize the potential of the exercise and prevent potential injury, she said before expressing hope that they found the video useful.
The clip has been viewed close to 170,000 times as of this writing and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for her demonstration of proper lateral dumbell raise form.
“Fab tip, I have to use teeny tiny weight for this one, but I know its effective!” one person wrote. “Thanks for sharing Lisa.”
“I love these videos, they’re super important,” another
And one fan confessed that they used to do the exercise the wrong way.
“This was me once upon a time…but I soon realized the weight was too heavy,” another added.
But amid all of the supportive messages, one commenter had criticism for Lisa.
“I’m sorry but I find your “do’s and don’t” posts to be a bit exaggerated on the don’t. I go to the gym a lot and I never see people doing exercises the wrong way to the extreme you portray the “don’t,” they wrote. “Bring it down a notch.”
Lisa hasn’t responded to the comment, as of this writing but other commenters replied to assert that they had seen gym-goers doing the exercise incorrectly in the way that the British fitness trainer displayed.
Here is a lateral raise do and don’t ! The left shows a common mistake made and the right shows one of the correct ways to perform this exercise ???? Remember there is nothing to be ashamed of if you perform it like the one on the left, I just really want to help you get the most out of every exercise and to avoid injury! Remember we all start somewhere and we all have to learn, no one was ever excellent to start with ! I really hope this helps you ???????????? ❌ Don't Careful not to swing with the lower back and use momentum to get the weights up, make sure you're not letting the dumbells twist and face away from you as you lift the arms as this takes tension away from the middle head of the shoulder ✅ Do Keep core braced and lead with the back of the hand, elbow and little finger all coming out nicely in a line that matches how the middle felt contracts, being careful not to rotate the arms. Control it as you come back down and change direction with control! Are you ready to start your health and fitness journey? Click the link in my bio to download the @strongandsxy fitness app and enjoy 7 days for free! ✨???????? For my gym accessories that will CHANGE YOUR LIFTING GAME – click the link in my bio and head over to Lisafiitt.com ! ????????