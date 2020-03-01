Donald Trump Aides Say White House Response To Coronavirus Is ‘Complete Chaos’

Over the past few weeks, Donald Trump has worked to minimize the threat of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. Despite that, panic about the epidemic has tanked the stock market and slowed commerce around the globe. Now, insiders are saying that the response within the White House is mired in chaos and driven by the desire to stabilize the markets rather than address the threat to public health.

The Washington Post spoke with nearly two dozen officials, former aides, lawmakers, and public health experts about the current state of the White House’s response to the coronavirus crisis. They paint a picture of an administration struggling with a lack of leadership and a clear idea of a plan.

“It’s complete chaos. Everyone is just trying to get a handle on what the [expletive] is going on,” one senior official said.

Ron Klain, who headed up the response to Ebola under former President Barack Obama, said that Trump’s administration is facing challenges because of the president’s cuts to public health programs and by the elimination of the pandemic preparedness unit.

“The confusion about who’s in charge, the debate about how to bring the 14 people back from the cruise ship, questions about hospitals getting equipment and expertise they need — all these things would have a structure managing them and driving them and wouldn’t have to be going through this initial confusing, somewhat disoriented phase they’re going through now,” he said.

Since news of the outbreak began spreading, Trump has suggested that the disease won’t take hold in the United States, will likely fade out as the weather warms up, and that healthy people have nothing to worry about. All this as the Centers for Disease Control and Trump’s own health officials have warned that the disease could pose a serious threat to the country and its infrastructure.

Instead, Trump has argued that the coronavirus is a “hoax” perpetrated by Democrats and has expressed anger that the media is covering the disease in a way to intentionally harm his reputation.

Trump decided to centralize the coronavirus response under the umbrella of Vice President Mike Pence, a move that was questioned by not only people outside of the office, but from within his office as well.

“Some of Pence’s own advisers wondered whether having Pence in charge was a good idea, given the messy situation and a lack of experience in his office on the topic,” the Post reported.

“The decision to tap Pence and streamline all communication through the vice president’s office was primarily driven by a potent combination of a lack of leadership and structure inside the White House,” the Post added.

Within the White House, officials say that they’re worried about the lack of preparation within the administration. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed concern as well.

So far, the response to the virus has been inadequate by some measures, with one whistleblower saying that employees helping evacuees were poorly trained, lacked protective gear, and traveled back home via public airliners.

The country has also been falling behind other countries in testing for the virus, and infighting between the White House and health officials have strained the process. Some within the White House say that the response so far has been aimed at addressing the unstable market rather than focusing on tackling public health, adding to the perception that the response has been inadequate and inappropriate.