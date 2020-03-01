Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Eyeing A Superhero Movie Role: ‘She Thinks A Big Ensemble Film Is The Way To Go’

Former actress Meghan Markle is reportedly eyeing a return to Hollywood, and sources close to her agent are alleging that she is eyeing a Marvel-type superhero movie for her first film post marriage to Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are formally leaving the royal family to pursue financial independence on March 31.

According to The Daily Mail, Meghan is particularly interested in superhero movies because they are “the biggest market in the world.” The source added that Meghan has told her agents to “actively search” for a suitable role.

This includes her main agent Nick Collins, of Hollywood’s Gersh Agency, who represented the actress when she appeared on the legal drama Suits.

“He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film,” an insider said.

“He’s actively seeking such a movie for her. He’s saying she is available and open to the best offers,” the source continued, adding that Meghan had planned a series of meetings in Hollywood about potential roles.

Though the source confessed that the duchess was not interested in starring in the film, acknowledging that her name would distract from the role, she allegedly hopes to have a smaller part that would still raise her profile and deliver a large paycheck.

“She knows she can’t carry a film as an actress. People won’t be able to get past the fact she’s Meghan Markle,” the insider admitted.

“But she’s determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go… something that pays big but which doesn’t put her front and center.”

Meghan already has connections to Disney, which owns the Marvel film empire. She and Harry were caught on camera pitching themselves to then-chairman Bog Iger as well as Marvel producer, writer, and actor Jon Favreau at The Lion King London premiere last summer.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Sussex networking seems to have paid off, as Meghan has allegedly signed a voice-over deal with Disney for a wildlife documentary on Elephants Without Borders.

The pair are also reportedly eyeing a move to a $7 million Malibu mansion, which would keep them close to Los Angeles and Hollywood circles.

The couple have steadily been building connections with other entertainment figures as well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Prince Harry collaborated with “Livin’ On A Prayer” singer Jon Bon Jovi for the Invictus Games.

That said, Harry and Meghan first must complete their final engagements as royals before embarking on their new projects. The duke and duchess have returned back to the United Kingdom for a series of events, including the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.