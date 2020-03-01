Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Insane Body In Sizzling Workout Video

Actress Kate Beckinsale shared a smoking hot workout video with her 4 million Instagram followers that showcased her incredible physique. Though she didn’t include a geotag on the post, she appeared to be at a gym somewhere. with equipment all around her. Music was playing in the video as Kate executed a particular workout move that targeted her abs, among other body parts.

In the video, Kate rocked a black sports bra and black leggings with sheer panels along the sides. She layered a semi-sheer white top over her sports bra for a tantalizing look. The shirt had figure-hugging fit that showcased her toned physique to perfection. She had on a pair of running shoes in the same black-and-white color scheme as the rest of her ensemble.

Kate was facing away from the camera, so her face wasn’t visible. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a high pontail that swished as she moved backwards and forwards over the mat underneath her. The angle of the camera meant that Kate’s firm derriere was on full display, and her muscular arms and shoulders were visible as she executed the challenging move.

Kate paired the sizzling video with a hilarious caption that indicated the difficulty of the workout, and she gave a shout out to her trainer, Brad Siskind, who works at Gunnar Peterson’s Gym, according to his Instagram bio.

Kate’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 997,100 views within just 13 hours. Many of Kate’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the video as well. Within the same 13 hour time span, the post racked up 3,549 comments from her fans.

“I’ve watched this 20 times, purely to learn proper technique of course,” one fan said.

Another follower couldn’t quite handle the thought of seeing Kate somewhere out in public, and said “Omg if I saw Kate at the gym” followed by a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Dude I’m sure now I am having one of the best days ever thank you,” one fan said in response to the smoking hot video.

Another fan complimented the stunning actress on her workout regime, and said “well I have to say it does you well Kate. Fit and trim.”

While Kate occasionally shares pictures of herself looking glamorous as she prepares for a red carpet event, she also uses her Instagram page to share hilarious glimpses into her life with her followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kate shared a snap that captured the audience of furry critters who were standing a bit too close when she was in the middle of getting an at-home bikini wax.