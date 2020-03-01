WWE News: Goldberg Responds To Macaulay Culkin’s Criticism Over Universal Title Win

WWE‘s decision to have Bill Goldberg beat Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown didn’t go down too well with the fan base, and one of the most vocal critics of the decision was Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the actor took to social media to say that he’s cancelled his WrestleMania 36 tickets, and now Goldberg has responded to the post.

Culkin initially responded to a tweet from the WWE Creative Humor Twitter account that poked fun at WWE’s decision to award veterans such as Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker dominant wins at the show. Culkin responded to that tweet and wrote, “Amen” before declaring that he won’t be attending the upcoming event in April.

In the latest development, however, Goldberg took to Twitter and responded to Culkin’s criticism of the booking decision, writing “@IncredibleCulk duly noted dork.” Judging by his response, Goldberg isn’t going to lose any sleep over the new American Horror Story star deciding to skip the event because of who the new champion is.

Culkin has not responded to Goldberg as of this writing, but as documented by Wrestling Inc, he did tell one fan he’d rather have seen Gillberg defeat Wyatt. Gillberg was a comedy act from the Attitude Era who copied all of Goldberg’s mannerisms, despite being a light heavyweight superstar who lost most of his matches.

It remains to been if Culkin was being serious about cancelling his plans to attend the show, but he appears to be one of many WWE fans who have become frustrated with the company’s creative direction and booking decisions in recent times.

Now that Goldberg has beaten Wyatt and ended his title reign, he will defend the championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. Reigns is a polarizing superstar in his own right, so the match will undoubtedly receive some negative feedback as the event draws closer. However, given that both superstars are renowned for their Spears and the fact it’s cross-generational, the feud could be interesting.

Wyatt, on the other hand, will face John Cena at the upcoming pay-per-view. While the match isn’t for a championship, Cena is a legendary superstar and the program between the pair will be given its own main event spotlight. Furthermore, since Wyatt lost to Cena at his first WrestleMania, this could be a great opportunity for him to get his win back and continue his ascent as a top WWE superstar.