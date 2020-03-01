Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Rocks A See-Through Outfit, Shows Off Peachy Posterior On Instagram

Cuban model Aylen Alvarez, who is famous on social media for her hourglass figure, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 3.7 million followers with a new sexy snapshot.

In the pic, which was posted on Saturday, February 29, the model could be seen rocking a peach-colored, see-through outfit, one that allowed her to show off her sexy legs and famous booty.

Staying true to style, the Latina beauty opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a sand-colored foundation, one that rendered her skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a shimmery blush, opted for a nude shade of lipstick, peach eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, lots of mascara and well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her slightly-damp, brunette tresses in soft curls and allowed them to fall freely over her back.

For the photo shoot, the hottie stood at a beach with her feet slightly submerged in water. She struck a side pose to expose her booty and legs, kept a hand on her cheek, looked straight into the camera, and flashed a beautiful smile that melted many hearts.

In the caption, the model talked about her love for the beach and also asked her fans about their favorite ones.

Within less than a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap garnered more than 55,000 likes and above 775 comments. This shows that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing platform and most of her sexy shares go viral within a short span of time.

Per usual, fans fell in love with the sheer display of skin and showered the hottie with numerous compliments.

“You always look exquisitely sexy, Aylen [fire emoji],” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! You’re so beautiful. I love this photo,” another user chimed in.

“Omg, what a booty. You also have amazing legs. You are so hot, Aylen,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer openly confessed his feelings for the model.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the universe. I love you so much, baby, they wrote.

Some fans responded to the caption and mentioned their favorite beach destinations, while others used words and phrases like “goddess,” “epitome of perfection,” and “you’re on fire,” to express their admiration for the hot model.

Apart from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Eri Anton, Erika Gray, Sara Dastjani, and Dajana Gudić.