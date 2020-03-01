Aussie Model Casey Costelloe Poses In Daisy Dukes While Exposing Underboob In White Crop Top

Casey Costelloe rocked some tiny shorts and skimpy top for her most recent Instagram upload. The model shared the post to her feed on Saturday night.

In the racy video, Casey looked smoking hot as she sported a pair of Daisy Dukes. She paired the denim shorts with a white crop top that boasted a plunging neckline and racy cutouts at the bottoms to expose her underboob.

The ensemble flaunted the blond bombshell’s toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings and a ring on her finger.

Casey wore her long, golden locks parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back, over her shoulders, and blew in the wind. She also rocked a full face of makeup.

The glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and smoky eye shadow. She added to the application with pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin, and a light pink tint to her lips.

Casey posed in an array of positions for the video, which she used to promote a protein bar. She stood in front of a stone wall and sat on a large rock as she showed off her modeling skills.

In the caption of the clip, the model told her fans that there was nothing better than being outside in the fresh air and feeling healthy.

Meanwhile, many of Casey’s over 780,000-plus followers flocked to show their love for the post. The video was watched more than 8,800 times and garnered more than 120 comments within the first 13 hours after it was published to her feed.

“You are so pretty,” one of Casey’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Your body it’s a Master piece of art,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Nothing better to look at than you,” a third social media user told the model.

“Goddess of the goddesses!!!!” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey doesn’t seem to have any qualms about showing off her flawless figure in her online photos. The stunning model is often seen rocking skimpy looks such as tight dresses, clinging workout gear, scanty lingerie, and revealing bathing suits.

Earlier this week, Casey Costelloe turned up the heat on Instagram when she donned a tiny snakeskin bikini that showcased all of her gym-honed curves. To date, that post as received more than 18,000 likes and over 450 comments.