Jessica Bartlett Sizzles In Black String Bikini In New Instagram Photo

American model Jessica Bartlett took to Instagram and stunned her 654,000 followers with a brand new update that showed her rocking a skimpy black bikini that showcased her assets and incredibly toned figure.

In the first snap, Jessica was photographed outdoors, in what seems like a balcony of a house. She sat on a white wooden table and propped her legs to the side — although they got cut in the shot. A can of Bing Beverage drink was in front of her. The model used her left hand to lean on the table as she faced the camera. In the second photo, the camera zoomed in on Jessica as she looked to the side and enjoyed her energy drink.

The 23-year-old stunner sported a black bikini set from an unknown brand. The halter bikini top had triangle cups that barely contained her chest, as well as a plunging neckline that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage. She wore matching bikini bottoms with high leg cuts that showcased her slender hips.

Jessica added a couple of accessories to complete her sexy ensemble, including a dainty pendant necklace and a ring. She had her long, brunette tresses hanging down in soft, romantic waves over her shoulders, grazing her bosom.

Her makeup application included a light foundation and a touch of pink blush. She wore a pink shade on her lips and sported sculpted brows, warm-toned eyeshadow, some eyeliner, and thick mascara.

In the caption, Jessica talked about Bing Beverage and why she “recommends” it. She also made sure to tag the brand in both the post and in the photo. According to the geotag, the model is currently in Hollywood Hills, California.

The latest update received a lot of love, as fans flocked to Jessica’s social media page to shower her with compliments on her sizzling hot photos. Her followers hit the like button over 42,000 times and left more than 1,160 comments. Some admirers were short on words, opting to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“Everything about you is amazing. You are so good looking. I love to be the lucky guy in your life,” one fan commented on the post.

“Jessica, you are so beautiful. Those eyes though,” an admirer gushed, adding several heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so crisp and refreshing – I need to try this flavor,” fellow influencer Shantal Monique wrote.

“Frankly, Jessica you are all beauty. That belly piercing though and your body is just amazing,” a fourth Instagram follower added.