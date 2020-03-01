Tammy Hembrow Spills Out Of Impossibly Tiny Pink-And-White Bikini

Tammy Hembrow turned up the heat on her Instagram page this weekend with a bikini-clad new photo that is getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

The racy snap was shared on Saturday and has proved to be a huge hit among the Aussie bombshell’s 10.8 million fans. The image was captured as the babe enjoyed a gorgeous day outside relaxing by the pool. She sat on top of a plush lounge chair and tilted her head slightly to the side while staring down the camera with a sultry gaze.

The famous blond often tantalizes her audience by showing off her figure in racy swimwear, and her most recent look certainly did not disappoint. She looked absolutely stunning in an itty-bitty bikini that left little tot he imagination, adding some serious heat to her feed.

Tammy sizzled in an impossibly tiny, pink-and-white Dior bikini that boasted a logo pattern. The set included a minuscule top, which the babe put a unique spin on by wearing upside down. She tied its long strings behind her neck in a halter style, creating a scoop neckline that showed off an ample amount of cleavage. Its triangle-shaped cups in the inverted style were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out from the number entirely and showed of a scandalous amount of underboob as Tammy posed for the camera.

The beauty also wore the set’s matching bikini bottoms, which had the Dior logo emblazoned on it in delicate rhinestones. The garment showcased Tammy’s sculpted thighs and killer curves thanks to its daringly high-cut and cheeky style that covered up only what was necessary. Meanwhile, its string waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on the model’s hips, accentuating her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette.

Tammy accessorized with a delicate set of earrings that gave her pool day ensemble just the right amount of bling. Her platinum tresses were worn down and flipped to one side of her shoulders in a messy fashion. As for her glam, the stunner opted for a minimal makeup look that included a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

Fans made sure to make use of the platform’s like and comment features on Tammy’s latest Instagram upload. It has been double-tapped over 232,000 times within just 12 hours of going live and has racked up more than 1,200 comments — many with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are perfection!” one person wrote.

Another called Tammy a “goddess.”

“You are stunningly beautiful. Thank you for posting such a lovely photo,” commented a third.

When Tammy isn’t rocking a bikini, she’s often modeling pieces from her Saski Collection clothing line. Another recent upload on her feed saw her showing off a coordinated set of blue athleticwear from the brand that hugged her curvaceous physique in all of the right ways. That look proved extremely popular with her fans, who awarded it more than 216,000 likes.