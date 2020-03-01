Fitness Star Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Her Toned Abs At A Hockey Game

Fitness star Ainsley Rodriguez enjoyed a hockey game over the weekend, and delighted her fans with an Instagram update about the fun outing. For the occasion, the Miami-based beauty was sure to flaunt her incredibly toned abs, showing just why she is one of the most popular fitness models on Instagram.

The social media star has been trying to keep busy after being restricted from exercise due to a recent surgery. Fortunately, it seems as if her killer figure is not suffering from the lack of time at the gym.

For the occasion, Ainsley flaunted her abs in a mustard colored crop top. The color highlighted her sun-kissed skin, and the sleeveless accented showed off her toned arms. To add a little bit of warmth in the chilly arena, the crop top also featured a turtleneck detail.

Ainsley paired the top with a pair of black ripped jeans. The mid-rise cut flattered her hourglass figure, and the cut-out accents in the garment showed off even more skin from the fitness star. The finishing touch in the look was a pair of black lace-up booties.

Ainsley kept the rest of her look relatively simple, opting for a pair of pearl stud earrings and a silver cuff bracelet for her accessories. Her makeup was fresh-faced, consisting of a simple brush of mascara and some clear lip gloss. Her brunette locks were styled straight and sleek.

To celebrate the occasion, the fitness star held a cup of beer in one hand. In the background was the ice rink, as well as a view of the enraptured crowd.

In her caption, Ainsley joked that though she was a Penguins fan, she was making an exception to root for the Blackhawks. It seems as if the social media star’s cheers were a lucky charm for the team, as they ended up winning the game.

Fans loved the latest update, where it earned just shy of 38,000 likes and more than 765 comments.

“Best Body Ever,” gushed one awestruck fan, along with two heart-eye emoji faces.

“And to think you couldn’t be anymore perfect. A hockey fan!!!” raved a second.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” added a third, adding a besotted face, an orange heart, and a fire emoji.

“So beautiful and amazing and perfect and positive. Perfection such a beautiful smile,” concluded a fourth, with two heart-eye faces, two red hearts, and a 100 percent symbol.

The evening on ice was a far cry from Ainsley’s update earlier this week, where she posed outside against a blue wall in a black lace-up bikini, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.