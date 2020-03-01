Tyler Cameron’s Mom, Andrea, Dies Hours After He Asks Fans To Pray For Her

'The Bachelorette' fan favorite suffered a devastating loss after canceling a 'Good Morning America' appearance on Friday.

Tyler Cameron’s mother, Andrea Cameron, has died. The Bachelorette runner-up’s mother passed away after being rushed to the hospital last Thursday, Us Weekly reports.

The sad news comes after Tyler canceled an appearance on Good Morning America for National Workout Day late last week. In a plea to fans on Twitter, the 27-year-old Bachelor Nation fan-favorite revealed he had a “family emergency” and asked fans to pray for his mom as he left New York to presumably head to his Florida hometown.

An insider told Us that Tyler is “devastated” over his mother’s unexpected passing, which occurred on Friday.

“They are very close,” the source said of the family, which also includes Tyler’s brothers Ryan and Austin.

There are no details on what medical emergency Andrea Cameron suffered before her death. Tyler has not returned to social media since announcing his GMA cancelation, but The Daily Mail notes that Tyler’s brother Ryan shared a video of him and his mother to Instagram and wrote, “God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers” before also asking followers to pray for his momma.

Tyler frequently posts family photos on his Instagram page. In October, he posted a photo with his mom on which he wrote how much he loved and appreciated her. Fans flocked to the comments of that post to offer condolences to Tyler following his mother’s sudden death.

“So sorry for the loss of your beautiful mother,” one follower wrote.

“Nothing can describe this pain and you’re way too young to feel it,” another wrote. “I am so sorry Tyler!”

“I am so, so sorry Tyler! There are no words. We all love you! Prayers going up at this time,” a third follower wrote.

“Stay strong Tyler,” another added. “So sorry. Sending prayers.”

On Twitter, fans also offered their thoughts and prayers to Tyler as he deals with the devastating loss of his beloved mother.

@TylerJCameron3 I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for your family. She will always be with you.❤️???? — Maggie Fly926 (@Magfly926) March 1, 2020

@TylerJCameron3 my thoughts and prayers are with you To lose your mom is just heartbreaking ???? — Rhonda Simonetti (@RhondaSimonett1) March 1, 2020

@TylerJCameron3 I’m sorry for your pain ???????????? — Amy (@Amy21217347) March 1, 2020

Fans of ABC’s rose-filled reality TV franchise met Tyler’s mom last July during the hometown dates episode of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. In a sweet scene, the mother and son had a heartfelt chat during which Tyler revealed his plans to propose to Hannah. Fans know that Hannah rejected Tyler’s proposal and instead chose Jed Wyatt.

During Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette, Tyler also detailed how he helped his father, Jeff, through a major health crisis. At the time, the ABC reality star said it was one of the hardest things he had ever gone through.