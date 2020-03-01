Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Sizzles In Skimpy White Thong Panties & A Matching Bra

Kayla Moody rocked a sexy lingerie look for her most recent Instagram post. The hot military wife stunned her fans with the racy photo on Sunday morning.

In the sexy snap, Kayla looked like a total smokeshow as she donned a skimpy white bra with thin straps and a pair of matching white thong panties.

The ensemble showed off the model’s toned arms, ample bust, tiny waist, flat tummy, curvy hips, round booty, and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with some red polish on her fingernails.

The blond bombshell wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She included a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She completed the glam look with a dark pink gloss on her lips and a bronzed tan all over her body.

In the background of the post, a large window is visible next to her as some green foliage is seen through the glass. A house plant is also seen in the corner behind the model. In the caption of the snap, Kayla asked her followers if they had any new goals set for the month of March.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 664,000-plus followers went wild for the photo, clicking the like button over 7,700 times and leaving more than 180 comments within the first four hours after it was published to her account.

“Not to miss a single post from you,” one of Kayla’s fans said of their monthly goal in the comments section.

“To learn to pick up my jaw faster off the floor after looking at each of your pics.,each more beautiful than the last..I hear it’s good cardio,” another fan told the model.

“To look at you as much as possible. Goal achieved,” a third social media user wrote.

“Kayla you’re one smoking hot lady,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla is known for posing in scanty outfits such as barely-there lingerie, tight pants, tiny tops, and revealing bathing suits.

Earlier this week, the model got the pulses of her fans racing when she wore a minuscule black crop top and a pair of red thong panties. That upload also proved to be popular among Kayla Moody’s fans. To date, it’s garnered more than 20,000 like and over 530 comments.