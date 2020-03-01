Instagram Hottie Lyna Perez Teases Fans And Tugs At Her Barely-There Bikini In Sizzling, Poolside Snap

Lyna Perez shared a bikini-clad new upload to her Instagram page this weekend that has her 4.8 million followers talking for more reasons than one.

The jaw-dropping photo was shared on Saturday and has earned nothing but love since going live to her page. The image captured Lyna enjoying a beautiful day out by the pool, which was surrounded by bright green plants. She stood in front of the water with a soft smile on her face and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze, all the while looking smoking hot in a barely-there bikini that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique.

Lyna sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty pool day ensemble that left very little to the imagination. She sported a pair of impossibly tiny bikini bottoms that covered up only what was necessary so as not to violate any of Instagram’s nudity guidelines. The swimwear was a bright yellow color that popped against the model’s tan and boasted a daringly high-cut design offered an ample look at her famous curves, as well as the scorpion tattoo she has on her pelvis. She teased her audience by tugging her swimwear’s clear waistband up even high on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Lyna opted not to wear the matching top of the swimwear set. In fact, she wasn’t wearing a bikini top at all but rather opted for a white tank top, which was soaking wet and exposed her voluptuous assets nearly in their entirety. She tied it in a dainty knot just underneath her bust, allowing her to show off even more of her toned torso.

The social media sensation added a set of gold hoop earrings to her racy look that provided just the right amount of bling. Her brunette tresses were tied in a ponytail that cascaded over her shoulder, while a few locks fell out to perfectly frame her face. As for her glam, Lyna accentuated her striking features with a light pink lipstick, dusting of pink blush, and covered her lashes with a thick coat of mascara.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram hottie’s latest appearance on the platform was a huge hit with her followers. The upload has accrued more than 162,000 likes within less than 24 hours. It has also racked up thousands of comments, many with compliments for Lyna’s eye-popping display.

“You’re such a goddess,” one person wrote.

Another said that Lyna was “perfection.”

“Love the way you look and everything about you, simply a dream woman,” commented a third.

Lyna is far from shy about showing off her incredible bikini body to her massive following on Instagram. Another recent upload saw her rocking a tiny white bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That swimwear look proved popular as well, earning more than 131,000 likes.