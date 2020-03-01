Aussie Stunner Natasha Oakley Stuns In A Tiny White Bikini On Bondi Beach

Natasha Oakley is back in a bikini in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight. The Aussie stunner took to her account on Sunday to delight her 2.1 million followers with a trio of snaps from her day on Bondi Beach that added some serious heat to her page.

The upload kicked off with a sizzling shot of Natasha standing in the sand with a view of the crashing ocean waves and other beachgoers in the distance behind her. In the next two slides, the babe found a secluded spot on a set of concrete stairs, which she sat on while basking in the sun.

The model was dressed to impress for her day by the water in a gorgeous bikini from her own Monday Swimwear line that she runs with her fellow bikini babe Devin Brugman. The all-white set accentuated her gorgeous, all-over glow and flaunted her incredible figure in all of the right ways.

Natasha stunned in an itty-bitty halter-style top with thin shoulder straps and triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. The garment also boasted a plunging neckline that exposed far more than an eyeful of cleavage. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The babe’s matching white bikini bottoms were equally-as risque. The number’s allowed Natasha to showcase her long, toned legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its curved waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips to draw attention to her chiseled abs and trim waist.

As an extra layer, Natasha sported one of Monday Swimwear’s oversized linen shirts in the same ivory color. She wore it completely open and let it slink down her shoulders, teasing her fans with a glimpse of her toned arms. She carried a large wove beach bag with her as well, and sported a pair of round black sunglasses to shade her from the golden sun.

It wasn’t long before the blond bombshell’s bikini-clad upload began earning recognition from her fans. It has racked up over 10,000 likes within its first two hours of going live, as well as dozens of compliments for Natasha’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look absolutely gorgeous!” one person wrote.

Another said that Natasha was “body goals.”

“No doubt the most attractive young lady at Bondi – always stunning,” commented a third.

“You make everything look so chic!” quipped a fourth.

Natasha is far from shy about showing off her impressive bikini body on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her again on the beach, this time in a gorgeous, sky-blue two-piece from her swimwear brand that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look proved popular with fans as well, who awarded the post over 19,000 likes.