‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Hits The Golf Course In A Tight Black Spandex Ensemble

Professional golfer and Instagram star Paige Spiranac treated her followers to yet another sizzling shot of herself for a weekend treat. In the new update, she wore a tight black ensemble that was so tight, it almost appeared to be a catsuit at first glance.

Her outfit consisted of a pair of black yoga pants that ably flattered the stunner’s curves. Paige is known for her love of tight leggings, and often favors the garment in her Instagram pictures. She paired the pants with a tight black top that also appeared to have matching black spandex inserts. Though the shirt was technically conservative with a long-sleeved cut and collared accent, it was so skintight that it left little of the pro golfer’s body to the imagination.

Paige styled her blond locks in a half-up, half down hairstyle, with some tendrils loosened to frame her face. She favored a dark cat-eye for her makeup, adding a Brigitte Bardot-vibe to the shot. She kept the rest of her look simple with just a hint of blush and a nude lip.

She wore no accessories, save a black golf glove that grasped one of her clubs.

Though Paige was dressed in all black, the background of the picture added a bright pop of color with the bright golf green, trees, and blue sky. In her caption, she noted that she “loved” being back at Myrtle Beach.

Fans loved the newest update, and it earned over 95,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.

Paige’s trip to Myrtle Beach comes after previously attending the Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour in southern California. It was originally known as the Los Angeles Open. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, she wore a pair of belted tight white jeans and a halter top for the occasion.

Paige got her start in golf at the University of Arizona and later San Diego State University. In her senior year, her team won the Mountain West Conference Championship, a first for the university. Since graduation, the Instagram star has won at the Scottsdale’s Orange Tree Country Club on the Cactus Tour and played in the Colorado Women’s Open.