Ashley Kaltwasser Looks Smoking Hot In A Gray Bodysuit, Flaunts Perfect Legs On Instagram

American fitness model Ashley Kaltwasser, who gained fame after winning the Bikini Olympia contest for three consecutive years, recently went online and posted a new, hot snap on her Instagram page.

In the picture, which was posted on Sunday morning, Ashley could be seen rocking a printed gray bodysuit, one which featured a low-cut neckline. As a result, the hottie showed off a glimpse of her cleavage as well as ample sideboob.

That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled the hottie to put her sexy legs and thighs on full display. Ashley completed her attire with a pair of high-heeled, teal-colored pumps that gave her legs an even more elongated look.

To keep it glamorous and sexy, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige-colored foundation that gave Ashley’s face a flawless finish. She opted for a coral blusher and teamed it with brownish-red color to accentuate her luscious lips. The model applied a metallic pink eyeshadow, heavily winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup look with well-defined eyebrows. As for her hairstyle, she opted for a sleek ponytail.

Ashley also applied some shimmer over her body to pull off a very sultry look. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by only choosing a bracelet.

For the snap, the model stood in a room and bent one of her knees to showcase her amazing legs. She placed one of her hands on the wall and touched her cheek with the other hand to strike a pose. Finally, Ashley lifted her chin, parted her lips, and looked toward the camera.

In the caption, she wished her fans a good morning and tagged her photographer for credits.

Within an hour of posting, the snap garnered 5,000 likes and above 120 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her stunning physique and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Legsss for daysss, love the heels too!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” another user chimed in.

“Ur amazingly hotttt and superbly sexy. Wow! What a body!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s sexy outfit.

“It’s a fact that all the clothes look great on you,” they wrote.

Some fans used words and phrases like “body goals,” “looking hot,” and “perfection,” to express their admiration for the model. Other followers used countless hearts, kiss and fire emoji instead of long sentences to praise the hottie in a typical millennial fashion.